EVS Acquires XD motion

Following its acquisition of Telemetrics, EVS continues its push into robotics with an announcement at IBC2025 that it is acquiring XD motion.

The deal, EVS reported, means that it can now offer its customers and channel partners a comprehensive range of media production pobotics — both indoor and outdoor — to capture the most powerful live video images and emotions.

XD motion is a French company known for its innovative control systems that enable secure outdoor media production robotics experiences and provide reliable control of indoor robotic arms. The transaction is scheduled to close on October 1st, 2025, contributing to group results starting in Q4 2025.

EVS reported that the transaction “an enterprise value of EUR 3+ million [more than $3.5 million] plus potential earnout.”

As a result of the deal, EVS is now offering a new solution named T-Motion, integrating Telemetrics and XD motion.

"At EVS, our mission has always been to empower our customers to deliver the most compelling live experiences. With the acquisition of both Telemetrics and XD motion and the creation of T-Motion, we’re expanding the boundaries of what’s possible in live production in studios and in stadiums, for sports and any type of live events,” explained Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. “By integrating the cutting-edge robotics expertise of Telemetrics and XD motion into our ecosystem, we’re giving our customers and channel partners access to smarter, more flexible, and more immersive storytelling tools. Whether it’s capturing the perfect live video images with precision robotics or enhancing production workflows with AI-driven automation, T-Motion will help our customers elevate their content while optimizing operational reliability and efficiency. "

Positioned alongside LiveCeption, MediaCeption, and MediaInfra within the EVS ecosystem, EVS also reported that T-Motion introduces a new category of intelligent, integrated tools designed to help customers consistently capture the most compelling live video images whether in the studio or on the field. This strategic move significantly strengthens EVS’s capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances live storytelling and operational reliability and efficiency.

Founded in 2011, XD motion has carved out a unique position in the broadcast and cinematography industries with its expertise in aerial filming and multi-dimensional tracking. From helicopters and planes to cable cams, robotic arms, and drones, the company has delivered breathtaking live video images for some of the world’s most prestigious events including the Olympics.

In recent years, XD motion has evolved beyond service delivery, launching innovative products like ARCAM IO.BOT to bring its gyro-stabilized technology to a broader market. This transformation from a service-centric model to a product-driven approach reflected the company’s commitment to scalable innovation. XD motion generates an annual revenue of approximately EUR 4 million.

As part of EVS T-Motion, XD motion’s services will continue to support major live events already covered by EVS. At the same time, EVS plans that T-Motion will increasingly be adopted by users. Several live service providers have already expressed strong interest in adopting these solutions to enhance their event operations and diversify their service portfolios, EVS said.

" XD motion has already begun its transformation from a service-based company to a product-driven innovator, as demonstrated by key deployments across the U.S. and Western Europe,” explained Benoit Dentan, CEO and founder of XD motion. “Joining forces with EVS and merging with Telemetrics under the T-Motion banner is a natural next step in our journey. I’m thrilled to be part of this new chapter, where we combine our strengths to create a global leader in live broadcast robotics. Together, we’ll deliver smarter, more dynamic solutions that empower customers to elevate their productions and unlock new creative possibilities. "

EVS also stressed that the creation of T-Motion will be a catalyst for innovation across the entire EVS portfolio. By combining the deep media production robotics expertise of Telemetrics and XD motion with EVS’s proven strengths in live production, EVS said it will be "new possibilities for our customers and channel partners."

EVS also reported that it will continue to invest in R&D to seamlessly integrate T-Motion solutions with our existing platforms, including Cerebrum, the Flexible Control Room concept and other solutions. This integration will empower customers to elevate their productions with smarter automation, enhanced precision, and greater creative freedom, all while optimizing costs.