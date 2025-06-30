Audinate Acquires Iris to Expand Remote Production, Monitoring Capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore.—Audinate Group Limited, developer of the Dante media networking platform, is acquiring Iris Studio Inc. a U.S.-based provider of AI-powered, cloud-based camera control technology.

Iris offers a control-first video production platform that enables users to seamlessly manage cameras remotely, providing features like AI-driven auto tracking, real-time color correction and cloud recording, all from a single, cloud-based interface, according to the company. The Iris platform is brand-agnostic and is currently enabled on a wide range of PTZ cameras on the market. Beyond cameras, the Iris software platform is also applicable to a variety of AV products, including encoders, decoders, vision mixers and more.

Audinate says the acquisition will “strengthen the company’s video platform capabilities while also accelerating its broader vision for interoperable control and management across the AV device ecosystem.”

Iris enables OEMs with native cloud-based control directly into their devices, allowing users to remotely access, control, manage and monitor devices in real time—without the need for additional hardware. Iris has partnered with 14 different camera manufacturers, including Lumens, PTZOptics, Marshall, BirdDog, Telycam, AIDA and more.

Audinate says adding Iris to its portfolio will bring greater value to Dante customers across a range of markets, including corporate, entertainment, sports, government, houses of worship, broadcast and education. By combining advanced features like remote PTZ control, AI auto-tracking, color correction, and cloud recording with the capabilities of Dante Studio, AV professionals can deliver more flexible, efficient, and intelligent audio-visual experiences.

“The addition of Iris to the Dante ecosystem is a major step forward for the Dante platform,” commented Aidan Williams, co-founder and CEO of Audinate. “Combining Iris's broad applicability and cutting-edge remote production capabilities with powerful cloud-based management software like Dante Director will provide significant value for customers managing the millions of Dante-enabled devices in the field today.”

Iris launched as a white-label service earlier this year and will launch publicly in the second half of 2025. Audinate and Iris are actively working on integrating future roadmaps to bring Iris functionality to Dante customers.

Iris’s current employees will join Audinate following transaction completion and will work in collaboration with Audinate’s teams to continue to expand the capabilities of the Iris platform and to integrate its functionality with Dante products.

“At Iris, we set out to rethink AV device control—intelligent, intuitive, and accessible from anywhere,” said Noah Johnson, CEO of Iris. “Partnering with Audinate gives us the scale, reach, and deep AV expertise to accelerate our roadmap and bring our vision to the next level.”