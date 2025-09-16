NAB Leadership Foundation Announces 2026 Broadcast Leadership Training Class

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced the Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) class of 2026. The people chosen for the class of 2026 started the program on Sept. 12 and will go through a 10-month executive MBA-style curriculum designed to prepare the next generation of broadcast leaders.

Known for its highly regarded program content and esteemed faculty, BLT prepares its participants to advance to the C-suite and take on operational leadership roles. Sessions focus on business acumen, management skills and critical topics like artificial intelligence, human resources and team culture, the NABLF reported.

The members of this year’s class are:

Andria Langston, founder, Legacy Media Productions; owner, WDKX Radio

Allison Smith, president and general manager, KETV, Hearst

Fletcher Brown, operations manager and program director, Big River Broadcasting Corp.

Haley Townsend, regional director of digital content, Northeast, Fox TV Stations

Jaimie León, vice president and general manager, WSLS, Graham Media Group

Jennifer Dale, vice president of recruiting, Gray Media

Jerome David Crumpton, general sales and marketing manager, Courtney French Broadcasting LLC

Joey Figueroa, vice president and director of sales, Univision Orlando, TelevisaUnivision

Katelin Tinley, vice president and market manager, CMG Long Island Radio, Cox Media Group

Pamela McKay, vice president and market manager, Radio One Houston

Ryan Hatch, senior vice president and market manager, Phoenix, Bonneville

Samantha Linn, controller and chief accounting officer, Morgan Murphy Media

Scott Trabandt, news director, CMG Pittsburgh TV, Cox Media Group

Tiffany Hickman, vice president and general sales manager, Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp.

Valerie Guyton, president and general manager, KWES; KIDY/KXVA; KYTX and KBMT/KJAC, TEGNA

Whitney Grover, director of sales and station manager, KJRH Tulsa, The E.W. Scripps Co.

“The foundation is incredibly honored to have more than 430 BLT graduates spanning over 25 years of this prestigious leadership program,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “We are excited to begin a new chapter with deans Marc Jaromin of Roundtable Broadcasting and Trila Bumstead of OMG Media who will carry on the legacy of program founder and dean emeritus, Diane Sutter.”

The program is supported by the generosity of the following companies: Alabama Broadcasters Association, Beasley Media Group, Bonneville International, Cox Media Group, Fox TV Stations, Futuri, Graham Media Group, Gray Media, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Nielsen Foundation, Scripps, Tegna and TelevisaUnivision.

The application window for the next BLT class will open in February 2026. To receive updates when the application becomes available, please contact Pamela Cervera, senior program manager, NABLF, at pcervera@nab.org.

Learn more at nabfoundation.org .