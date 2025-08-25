Wohler to Feature New MPEG SRT Monitor at IBC2025

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies will showcase its newly launched iVAM2-MPEG SRT during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The 2RU unit can decode MPEG SRT, MPEG2, H.264 or H.265 HEVC transport streams at bit rates up to 35 Megabits per second. It parses out MPEG transport streams and presents operators with PID (packet identifier) tables, allowing for independent selection of audio and video PIDs for decoding and monitoring, the company said.

Overlays on the video display allow for monitoring of closed captions and subtitles embedded in the MPEG transport stream. The unit supports audio monitoring for AAC, Dolby Digital+ and MP3. The iVAM2-MPEG SRT has two 4.3-inch LCDs for an easy-to-operate touchscreen interface complemented by a built-in web server, which enables operators to configure presets, upgrade the unit and view audio meters remotely, it said. Wohler has also released two new 1RU 12G-SDI monitors: the iVAM1-SUM16-12G, with a 7-inch touchscreen; and the iAM1-MIX8-12G, with a 7-inch touch and tactile knob interface. Both monitors provide 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI support.

The company has also added four GPI/O capable AV monitors: the iVAM1-1-G, iVAM2-2-G, iVAM-SUM16-G and the iAM1-MIX8-G. These new monitors provide 4x GPIs and 2x GPOs that can be enabled via a software license key.

Wohler is also introducing an optional 12G SDI re-embed feature to re-embed 16 audio channels chosen from any connected audio source in the 12G SDI BNC output. Available on the iAM1-12G and iVAM1 and iVAM2-12G monitors, the feature is available via software activation, it said.

See Wohler at IBC2025 Stand 10.B12.

More Information is available on the company’s website.