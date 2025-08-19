EVS to Acquire Telemetrics

SERAING, Belgium—EVS has announced that it is acquiring U.S.-based Telemetrics Inc., a pioneer in robotics for media production.

The transaction, which is expected to close October 1, 2025, will expand EVS’s its portfolio with new automation solutions and strengthen its presence in the U.S. market. The integration with Telemetrics will also provide EVS with opportunities to explore U.S.-based product assembly and provide it with more flexibility in the way it deals with evolving tariff structures.

EVS reported that the transaction consists of an initial purchase price equal to $6.5 million, and an opportunity for an earn-out based on financial results throughout the end of 2025 of up to $6.2 million.

In 2024, Telemetrics generated a revenue of $12 million with a positive EBITDA margin around 11%. The expected contribution in EVS’s 4th quarter financial report is in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million of revenue with a similar EBITDA margin contribution of 11.0%, EVS reported in its first half financial statement.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our footprint and enhance our portfolio with intelligent robotics solutions,” explained Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. “Telemetrics’ legacy of innovation and precision aligns perfectly with EVS’s mission to empower customers with smarter, more immersive live production tools. We are confident this move will drive long-term growth and shareholder value. In addition, this acquisition provides EVS with production capacity in the US.”

The two companies reported that integrating Telemetrics’ advanced robotics portfolio with EVS’s existing platforms, including Cerebrum and the Flexible Control Room concept, will allow EVS to unlock new automation capabilities, enhance precision, and expand creative freedom for customers across broadcast, legislative, defense, and educational sectors. EVS said it will also leverage its portfolio of media specific genAI capabilities to improve the solutions and the quality of the images they produce.

Founded in 1973 as a US-based, family-owned business, Telemetrics has been at the forefront of innovation in television camera control for over five decades. The company made its mark by pioneering Triax cable-connected camera control systems, revolutionizing how broadcasters operate in studio and remote environments. Today, Telemetrics continues to lead the way with a comprehensive portfolio of advanced camera robotics and control systems, trusted across diverse sectors including broadcast, legislative, defense, and education, the company said.

In a statement, Michael Cuomo, vice president of Telemetrics, said "We’re proud to bring our family’s legacy into the EVS ecosystem. This partnership allows us to extend our reach beyond the U.S. and bring our premium production solutions to a worldwide audience. EVS shares our values and vision, making it the ideal partner to carry forward the innovations started by my grandfather and father. For our employees, this marks an exciting new chapter filled with opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation. Our customers will benefit from expanded support, smarter automation, and deeper integration with EVS’s world-class platforms. And for our business partners, this acquisition opens the door to new markets and joint development initiatives that will drive mutual success. We’re thrilled about what lies ahead and confident that together with EVS, we’ll continue to shape the future of media production robotics."

More information is available here.