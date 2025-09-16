Fox TV Stations Join Madhive’s Local Live Sports Marketplace

NEW YORK—Madhive has announced that the Fox Television Stations have joined its Live Sports Marketplace.

The agreement builds on an existing ad tech relationship. In February of 2024 the ad software platform launched a local CTV marketplace for political advertising with the Fox Television Stations as an early user.

With the new agreement, Fox Television Stations will leverage Madhive’s technology to give local advertisers access to its live sports inventory, including live NCAA college football games via FS1. The expanded sports solution is part of Fox’s FLX targeting platform.

“Starting with our exclusive local rights to the NFL on Fox, live sports have always been at the heart of the Fox Television Stations portfolio. We are excited to deliver this enhanced opportunity to local advertisers,” said Michael Page, senior vice president of digital sales at Fox Television Stations. “With FLX’s exclusive access to premium inventory and our advanced targeting capabilities, every local advertiser can now align with the biggest sporting moments in a cost-efficient and highly effective way.”

Madhive’s local-first marketplace gives every advertiser access to a single, turnkey solution that delivers sports advertising opportunities across more than 16 premium live sports products, including College Gameday, Monday Night Football, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, and more. Madhive is also a Disney Live+ Certified partner.

“Live sports represent the pinnacle of engaged, appointment viewing, offering an exciting opportunity for local advertisers to reach fans in real time,” said Jim Wilson, president at Madhive. “Our Local Live Sports Marketplace, combined with our Fraud Free Guarantee, changes that equation—creating a single, trusted platform that unlocks access to the moments fans care about most. Together, these innovations level the playing field and empower local businesses to tap into the biggest moments in sports.”

Madhive also announced that it is integrating Maverick AI, the company's enterprise intelligence layer, into the platform. Maverick AI will harness content signals and behavioral learnings to enable local advertisers to effectively reach and engage sports fans, and simplify cross-channel campaign planning for live events by identifying the otherwise difficult-to-reach exclusive audiences who reliably tune in to live sports.

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S.