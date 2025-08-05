Telestream to Show New Vantage AI at IBC 2025

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream today unveiled Vantage AI, a platform-wide evolution of artificial intelligence capabilities that enable smarter, faster and more adaptive media workflows from ingest to delivery, and will show it at IBC2025, set for Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Building on Vantage’s ability to automate complex operations, the AI expansion broadens the scope of what can be automated.

“Many AI tools overwhelm teams with raw transcripts and labels that require manual interpretation before they’re useful,” Charlie Dunn, executive vice president of products at Telestream, said.

“Vantage AI takes a fundamentally different approach,” he said. “We deliver context-aware metadata that’s embedded into workflows and ready to trigger real actions, whether automating subtitles, accelerating search or enabling smarter decisions. It is practical AI that enables our customers to improve their operations and businesses.”

Telestream’s unified approach to AI empowers customers to streamline operations, enrich metadata and enhance QC, while maintaining full control over content, infrastructure and cost predictability. Highlights include:

AI-Caption, which generates accurate, multilingual subtitles from audio with options for human-refined or fully automated delivery, preserving timing, readability and cultural nuance.

AI-Speech, which creates rich, searchable metadata through transcription, content summarization and sensitive language detection. This accelerates content discovery across news, sports and post workflows.

AI-Qualify, which detects lip sync issues, subtitle overlap and spoken language mismatches—problems often missed by rule-based QC systems. Automating these checkpoints with AI eliminates manual checks and improves accuracy across formats and platforms.

AI-Vision, which detects logos, scene changes and ad break opportunities to automate segmentation and streamline content repackaging. This also helps ensure compliance by identifying visual elements that may require masking or replacement.

AI-Workflow, which uses natural language prompts to create media processing workflows, accelerating production cycles while reducing errors. The intelligent automation makes media operations more streamlined and dynamic.

Vantage AI also enriches content in Telestream DIVA, automatically generating captions, transcripts, summaries and visual metadata that accelerates archive discovery and automation without the need for third-party tools or siloed processing.

“Security is paramount for our customers. Vantage AI operates securely on-prem or in controlled environments, keeping media assets within the customer’s domain. No customer content is used for training the model,” Dunn said. “This ensures compliance, auditability, and cost control, especially important for broadcasters and live event producers operating at scale.”

Vantage AI is available for deployment today across a range of media workflows, including live production, 24/7 broadcast operations, content repackaging, and other high-volume environments.

See Telestream at IBC2025 Stand 7.B21.

More information is available on the company’s website.