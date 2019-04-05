Venera’s Significant Upgrades to Its QC Solutions to Be Showcased at The Upcoming NAB 2019

BURBANK, CALIF.

Venera announces major enhancements to its Quality Control solutions that the company will showcase at the upcoming NAB 2019 show in Las Vegas (April 6 – 11, 2019). Venera takes pride in not only continuing to provide the fastest, easiest to use and most versatile set of QC products, but also in providing new QC capabilities needed by its customers, such as support for HDR, IMF, Encrypted HLS/DASH, and critical checks like framing/matting issues.

Pulsar and Quasar New Capabilities:



Support for HDR

Aided by our close collaboration with some of the major Hollywood Studios, we now support verification of HDR 10 and HDR 10+ content.



The Most Extensive Validation and QC of IMF Content

Through our active involvement in the IMF community, we are able to provide the necessary support to address the key IMF QC requirements, including the unique ability to QC IMF supplemental packages. We have also integrated the Netflix ‘Photon’ checks within Pulsar.



Support for Encrypted HLS/DASH/MSS

We now support QC of encrypted HLS/DASH/MSS adaptive bitrate content, with the user-provided decryption key.



Detection of Framing/Matting Issues

Shifting video frames and matting issues have been a major problem for many post-production houses. Venera’s QC solutions can now automate the process and report if and when there is a shift in the video frame.



Speech Gated Loudness Measurement

The latest approach in dealing with loudness is measuring ‘Speech gated loudness’ and alerting if it falls outside the threshold. Venera’s QC solutions now support this feature where they can measure the loudness based on speech component. This is a requirement from many content providers such as Netflix.



PSE Compliance with Ofcom Update

Beginning January 1, 2019, it is mandatory for all content providers in the UK to test for compliance with ITU-R BT.1702-1 before the content is delivered to end users. Venera’s QC systems use Harding PSE engine that is already compliant with ITU-R BT.1702-1.

For more details : http://www.veneratech.com/automated-file-qc-system-for-photosensitive-epilepsy-pse/

Quasar Cloud-Specific Enhancements:

While Venera’s Quasar solution includes all the QC-specific enhancements mentioned above, Venera has also worked on cloud-specific enhancements that make our native-cloud service even more attractive for cloud-specific workflows.

Job Tagging

Quasar users can now tag individual jobs that are posted to Quasar service. If you are an OVP or use Quasar to QC content for multiple clients, you can now easily designate which customer a job belongs to by adding a tag to each job.



Enhanced Security and Reliability

We continue to enhance Quasar security to provide maximum protection for studio content. By providing ‘white-listing’ support for AWS S3 buckets and using temporary security credentials, Quasar allows users to QC their content without explicitly supplying their storage location credentials. End-to-end encryption of Quasar information and high availability data storage makes Quasar a highly reliable and secure solution for any cloud-based workflow. With all these unique capabilities in place, you can use Quasar confidently on even public cloud.



Support for Google Cloud Storage

Aside from running on AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms, Quasar now supports QC of content residing on Google Cloud Storage.

For more information and free trial: http://www.veneratech.com/quasar

About Venera Technologies

Since its inception in 2003, Venera Technologies has continually provided cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s flagship offering, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution for on-premise deployment, is the world’s fastest File based Automated QC system that is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. And Venera’s Quasar™, the first native cloud-based QC service, provides the same QC functionalities as Pulsar, developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model to meet today’s advanced cloud-based digital workflows.

