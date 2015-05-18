Hollywood Professional Alliance(r) Opens 2015 HPA Awards Call for Entries for Creative Categories

(HOLLYWOOD, CA) - The Hollywood Professional Alliance(r) has announced its Call for Entries is now open for the 2015 HPA(r) Awards Creative Categories. The HPA Awards will take place on the evening of November 12, 2015 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.



Against the backdrop of an expanding palette of skills and talents, the HPA Awards continue to recognize creative artistry in the field of post production, while promoting the achievement of talent, innovation and engineering excellence in the larger professional media content industry. These awards are considered the standard bearer for groundbreaking work and artistic excellence.





The HPA Awards invite entries in the following Creative Categories:

* Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

* Outstanding Color Grading - Television

* Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

* Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

* Outstanding Editing - Television

* Outstanding Editing - Commercial

* Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

* Outstanding Sound - Television

* Outstanding Sound - Commercial

* Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

* Outstanding Visual Effects - Television

* Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial





Call for Entries is also open for the following competitive categories:

* Engineering Excellence Award

* HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation



The period of eligibility for the HPA Awards is from Sept. 3, 2014 through Sept. 8, 2015. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Professional Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. Lists of previous years' winners can be found by visiting www.hpaawards.net.



Submissions for the Creative Categories will be accepted May 15 through July 10, and Early Bird Entries (reduced entry fee for the Creative Categories) will be accepted through June 5. Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at: www.hpaawards.net.



The guidelines and deadlines for the Engineering Excellence and Creativity and Innovation Awards were announced earlier, and submissions for both awards will be accepted through May 22. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence and Creativity and Innovation Awards are invited to present at a special HPA judging event in early summer.



Contact Alicia Rock at 213-614-0860 or write to arock@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2015 HPA Awards show. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.



About the Hollywood Professional Alliance(r)

Hollywood Professional Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at ww.hpaonline.com.



About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness and recognize the achievements of the individuals and companies that have contributed to groundbreaking technologies and creative excellence within the professional media content industry, and build involvement in the Hollywood Professional Alliance. The HPA is a partner of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)). Information about the HPA Awards is available at ww.hpaonline.com. The HPA Awards will be presented with generous support from Foundation Members and sponsors.



# # #



Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz