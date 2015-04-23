Albis Technologies Partners With STMicroelectronics to Show Cutting-Edge OTT Solution at TV Connect 2015

ZÜRICH -- April 23, 2015 -- At TV Connect 2015 in London, Albis Technologies will demonstrate a new solution designed to help service providers cost-effectively deliver OTT content. The state-of-the-art solution features a STMicroelectronics STiH301 system-on-chip (SoC) at the heart of the SceneGate(TM) family of set-top boxes (STBs) from Albis Technologies. The solution will power NetTV Plus, an OTT application that provides viewers with over 200 TV channels in crystal-clear HD quality, radio listening, real-time news updates, and more.

"Today's OTT service providers need to offer a plethora of HD television channels as well as Internet service, home media networking, and 3D content in the most affordable manner possible," said Eric Benoit, head of product line - headed platforms at STMicroelectronics. "At TV Connect, attendees will get a sneak peek at how this is possible through the superior performance and wide range of capabilities provided by the STiH301 SoC in Albis Technologies' SceneGate STB."

STMicroelectronics' STiH301 SoC is based on a powerful ARM® CPU and GPU architecture that supports broadcast, broadband, and OTT services, combined with the latest STB middleware and broadband software solutions. Through the SoC's high-performance ARM Mali(TM) GPU, service providers can deliver ultra-smooth 3D graphics, enhancing the user experience. The STiH301 features HEVC decoding, enabling service providers to deliver HD-quality content at the lowest possible bitrates. Using the STiH301 as part of Albis Technologies' SceneGate STB, service providers can offer high-quality content to a greater number of customers using less bandwidth, or more channels using the same amount of bandwidth.

"Partnering with STMicroelectronics allows us to help OTT service providers deliver a wider range of content and better quality content including 3D, while conserving bandwidth," said Marcel Dind, head of STB development at Albis Technologies. "This collaboration is the latest example of how Albis Technologies brings superior television experience to viewers while boosting operators' revenue streams."

The SceneGate STB allows service providers to easily deploy new revenue-generating services, such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV, for up to seven days. Featuring an easy-to-use interface, the SceneGate STB runs on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software-based architecture that can be easily integrated with popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments.

The SceneGate STB features a flexible SDK that supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Through open API technology and a unified media framework, it enables seamless integration with IPTV and OTT services. Accessories, such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices, can be connected to the STB to add to the end-user experience. Additionally, sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of the service provider's valuable assets.

