NETIA 2015 NAB Show Product Preview

NETIA Products at the 2015 NAB Show

At the 2015 NAB Show, NETIA will showcase its new Media Assist software suite, which builds on the strengths of the company's acclaimed product portfolio to provide a complete solution for managing workflows from ingest through to delivery. The company will demonstrate how the new suite enables content owners and content producers -- from radio broadcasters and television stations to organizations maintaining media archives -- to access, retrieve, and share or distribute their digital assets to any platform. NETIA also will highlight the media management, editing, and delivery workflows possible with Media Assist modules designed for mobile devices.

NEW: NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

The NETIA Media Assist software suite unites the unique functionality of NETIA's proven radio broadcast automation and media management products with a SQL database to provide a cross-media-production asset management system with a full complement of dedicated tools. With this powerful new solution, users can manage all types of content, in any format, on any platform, from anywhere and at any time.

New media sharing features in Media Assist not only enable the publication or export of content or media assets to cross-media platforms, but also facilitate the sharing and exchange of content across multiple sites within a broadcast operation. To enable convenient use across a facility or organization, the Media Assist software suite provides both a rich-client platform and a Web-based interface that can be displayed on a simple Internet browser. Both GUIs have been designed to assure effective ergonomics.

The option of working through a browser-based interface allows journalists and reporters to go fully mobile while maintaining their ability to access, search, edit, and repurpose content. Integrated audio and video editing tools enable such users to edit and deliver pieces from the field. NETIA has already released Media Assist modules engineered for smartphones and tablets, and the company will provide demonstrations of the modules' functionality throughout the show.

Media Assist is based on a service-oriented architecture (SOA), so it offers all of the additional advantages of a client-server model of computing. Key benefits to operations include increased modularity, optimal scalability through the improvement or addition of services, third-party connectivity through a Web services API, and straightforward and cost-effective maintenance. New supervision and monitoring tools give users even greater flexibility and confidence in managing valuable media assets.

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, All India Radio, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.