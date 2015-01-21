MILLER FLUID HEADS (EUROPE) LTD. ADVANCED CAMERA SUPPORT SOLUTIONS BOLSTER THE BROADCAST INDUSTRY AT BVE 2015

LONDON—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is set to showcase its robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head and Air Tripod System at BVE 2015 (Stand J26). Both camera support solutions embody the essence of the brand with their unwavering durability and agility that is essential for today’s on-the-go broadcasters.

“As BVE is the largest broadcast and production technology event in the UK, it is crucial that Miller showcases its latest cost-effective camera support solutions that can be real assets to broadcasters due to their supreme versatility,” says Mike Lippmann, European manager, Miller. “With the Cineline 70 and Air Tripod System on display, we look forward to interacting with industry professionals to discuss the latest products set to take the broadcast and production industry by storm in 2015.”

Constructed of corrosion-resistant alloy, the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head is a feature-rich, cost-effective solution that is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. For easy setup changes, its eight-position counterbalance system, with “all-in-one location” rear-mounted controls, easily allow users to capture the big picture. The fluid head also features an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when changes in lenses and accessories result in weight distribution shifts. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED and Canon, and it features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform, with an optional, easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. The fluid head also offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories.

Additionally, Miller’s Air Tripod System is the ideal, lightweight travel companions for operators shooting videos in rugged, outdoor conditions. The systems come in two versions—the Air Carbon Fibre System and the Air Alloy System. Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option.

Featuring an impressive capacity range, selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilisation at any height, with the tripod capable of extending from 234 millimeters (9.2 inches) to 1625 millimeters (64 inches). Additionally, both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from two kilograms (4.4 pounds) to five kilograms (11 pounds). Designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system, the Air Tripod System ensures resilience and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

Also on display at Miller’s BVE stand will be its multi-award winning Compass series, as well as its 150mm ball levelling Skyline 70 fluid head and tripod systems. All Miller products, including the Cineline 70 and Air Tripod System, possess the right feel for their users and are equipped with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

