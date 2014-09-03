SCTE(TM) Benelux Lecture at IBC2014 to Focus on In-Home Architecture Issues

HERTFORDSHIRE, U.K. -- 2 September 2014 -- The Benelux Group of the SCTE (the Society for Broadband Professionals) will hold its next Benelux lecture during the IBC exhibition at 2.00pm on Monday 15 September at the RAI Centre, Room E102 in Amsterdam. Entitled "In-Home Architecture Issues", and sponsored by ARRIS, this free event (open to all) will be moderated by Thomas Nogues, executive advisor for CableLabs, and will feature speakers from key players in the industry.

Various topics such as 4K, WiFi, the cloud and the Connected Home will be considered, as well as CPE virtualization. The lecture meeting, which starts at 2.00pm in Room E102 at the RAI Centre, will provide greater insight to delegates of in-home architecture issues. The Benelux Group is one of a number of regional groups that are part of the worldwide SCTE organisation, the global non-profit body that aims to raise the standard of broadband engineering in the telecommunications industry. Presentations and speakers at the event include:

- "Extending Service Assurance in the 4K Wi-Fi Home" by Cornel Ciocirlan, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, ARRIS.

- "Getting to the Edge" by Thomas Nogues, Executive Advisor, CableLabs.

- "The Connected Home" by Hans van Elsen, CTO, Alcadis ISP Solutions.

- "Making it all Work" by Peter Simpson, VP Product Marketing, Pace.

- "CPE Virtualisation - the New Way of Home Network Management and Services Enablement" by Arkadiusz Kaliwoda, Consulting Systems Engineer, Cisco Systems.

The half-day lecture meeting is hosted by the SCTE Benelux Group and is free of charge for all participants, both members and non-members. Email office@thescte.eu to register attendance or just turn up on the day of. All papers presented will be available for SCTE members to download from the SCTE website (www.thescte.eu) after the event.

Meet the SCTE on the Partnership Village, booth 8.F51e, outside Hall 8 during the IBC exhibition. More information about the Benelux lecture and other SCTE activities (including its Balkan Broadband Conference and Exhibition on 2 October 2014 in Belgrade), is available at www.theSCTE.eu.

About SCTE(TM) (www.theSCTE.eu)

Founded in 1945, the SCTE(TM) is a Learned Society and non-profit making organisation whose aim is to raise the standard of broadband engineering in the telecommunications industry. The Society particularly concerns itself with the training and career advancement of technical professionals in the field.