Cox Media Group’s Misti Turnbull Inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group has announced that the company’s vice president of news, Misty Turnbull has been inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Silver Circle in recognition of her extraordinary and continuing contributions to broadcast media.

Turnbull, who has also won 20 Emmy Awards and a National Edward R. Murrow Award, has been with the company for more than 25 years.

“Misti embodies the CMG quest for journalistic excellence,” said Marian Pittman, CMG’s president of Content and WSB-TV (and a fellow NATAS Silver Circle member). “Her ability to consistently execute consumer research sets her apart in the industry. She leads with empathy and believes in growing industry leaders. Misti hits every challenge head-on and offers transforming solutions along the way. She is a big part of CMG’s success.”

CMG noted that Turnbull has consistently demonstrated the power of innovation and journalistic excellence throughout her career. Along the way, she’s played a leading role in advancing CMG’s multi-platform and award-winning content. Her unrelenting passion for transforming how content is created, presented, and delivered has allowed her to have a pivotal role across CMG and the industry.

Turnbull has also been at the center of expanding CMG’s streaming and digital footprint by leveraging the company’s live news assets, overseeing CMG original programs, and developing content partnerships.

“When I think back over the last few decades, I’ve been part of covering so many major stories – like JonBenet Ramsey’s murder, Atlanta’s `Snowmageddon,' the I-85 bridge collapse, the implosion of the Georgia Dome and so much more.” Turnbull said. “But what really gets me excited is what I’m doing now – helping to ensure all our CMG newsrooms are in a winning position and consistently providing our viewers high-quality local news, weather and investigative journalism across all platforms.”