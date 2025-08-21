Solid State Logic to Introduce IP-Native Stagebox at IBC2025

OXFORD, U.K.—Solid State Logic will unveil its System T plug-and-play IP-native MPL 16-8 stagebox offering cost-effective connectivity for touring flypack and installed systems during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The MPL 16-8 is a Dante-enabled stagebox that delivers streamlined audio connectivity for the SSL System T platform. It is well-suited to budget-conscious applications requiring SSL performance as well as applications with System T’s TCA-based systems, the company said.

The new stagebox offers 16 mic/line inputs and eight line outputs in a compact two-rack-unit format. With both primary and secondary Dante ports using robust etherCON RJ45 connectors, it delivers stress-free performance and redundant network support in mission-critical environments.

High-density SSL mic preamps give the stagebox a gain range of +5 dB to +60 dB in precise 1-dB steps, and it can be adapted to either 48-kHz or 96-kHz operation for integration into a wide range of installations, it said.

“The MPL 16-8 stagebox broadens access to SSL digital consoles and is a perfect fit for setups that require the sound quality of SSL but not necessarily the full comprehensive feature set other SSL I/O boxes offer,” said SSL director of product management Tom Knowles. “Its single-console control support simplifies operation for dedicated systems and means the MPL 16-8 is hyper-focused on more cost-efficient and specific applications.

“The simplified MPL 16-8 sits apart from SSL’s Network range of I/O stageboxes,” he said. “It makes it a great option for live sound engineers and broadcast teams working with the TCA system who want a more economical and straightforward way to expand their I/O.”

The company will also make the IBC debut of its native SMPTE ST 2110 card to bring greater flexibility and IP connectivity with automated signal discovery and management to audio workflows.

Designed to streamline ST 2110 workflows and simplify the management of flexible and remote infrastructures, the card enables SSL’s customers to take advantage of the benefits of ST 2110-based environments as well as hybrid ST 2110/Dante setups, with minimal investment in hardware. SSL’s native implementation also simplifies integration, leveraging NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for automated discovery and signal management, SSL said.

SSL will also showcase its System T Cloud NDI update for the first time at IBC2025. The update supplements System T Cloud’s established Dante Connect audio transport with native support for NDI to enhance agility in virtualized production.

It allows broadcasters to process audio natively from a range of NDI-enabled devices, such as cameras and replay sources, lowering deployment costs and expanding the range of connectivity options available to SSL customers operating in the cloud, it said.

Furthermore, enhanced support for NDI simplifies signal acquisition by adopting an array of NDI-enabled devices, as well as enabling broadcasters to service content tiers that may have previously been cost-prohibitive.

SSL will also feature the new System T v4.2 upgrade with updates including new integrations with Jünger Audio, Dolby, New Audio Technology and TiMax. With the latest version, SSL is combining its established System T user interface with external processing platforms to simplify a variety of complex Next Generation Audio production tasks, it said.

See SSL at IBC2025 Stand 8.B73.

More information is available on the company’s website.