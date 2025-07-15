IBC2025 Attendees to Get Ticketless Access to Public Transport

LONDON—IBC2025 organizers said global attendees will have access to a new feature that will integrate Amsterdam’s GVB public transport pass into the official event badge, providing ticketless access to trams, buses and the metro.

“This is more than a convenience,” said Tamsin Christofides, operations director, IBC. “This reflects our commitment to sustainability, user-centric innovation, and our ongoing efforts to ensure that Amsterdam continues to be a welcoming and accessible destination for IBC2025.”

The integration was developed in collaboration with longtime venue partner RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam public transport operator GVB, and smart credentialing provider CredsNow.

RAI Amsterdam has enabled free city travel for all IBC attendees across GVB’s public transport network for many years as part of its longstanding partnership with IBC. For the first time, this initiative will provide for frictionless, ticket-free access to the city’s extensive tram, bus and metro network via an embedded QR code on the event’s badges that are linked directly to the GVB system.

“This integration supports our ambition to create truly sustainable events, and underwrites RAI’s long-term commitment to IBC Show,” Maurits van der Sluis, chief operating officer of RAI Amsterdam, said. “By connecting the city’s transport system directly to the badge, we’re removing barriers and improving the visitor journey in a meaningful, future-forward way.”

IBC2025 takes place from Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam. Attendees will be able to use their badge to enter the venue and board any GVB-operated service throughout the city, reducing reliance on cars and streamlining travel across the event. For further information, click here.