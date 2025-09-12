ESPN Networks Reports for Record Audiences for WNBA Regular Season Coverage
After a record year for viewing in 2024, audiences rose another 6% in 2025
ESPN is reporting that its networks delivered its most-watched WNBA regular season, with 25 games across ESPN and ABC that averaged 1.3 million viewers this season, up six percent from last season’s record year, according to data from Nielsen.
ESPN networks aired eight of the top 10 most-watched WNBA games during the 2025 season, highlighted by its most-watched WNBA game ever, the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever matchup on May 17 (ABC) that attracted 2.7 million viewers.
During the regular season, ESPN’s studio shows also saw significant audience growth:
- ESPN’s WNBA Countdown Presented by Google averaged 549,000 viewers, up seven percent year-over-year, across 17 episodes (including All-Star Weekend).
- ESPN’s WNBA digital programming Hoop Streams presented by Google and The Wrap-Up presented by AT&T viewership per show grew 15% year-over-year, while average watch time increased 61% year-over-year, streamed across the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook with extensions on Instagram.
ESPN will exclusively televise the entire 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, tipping off Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year’s postseason features the defending champion New York Liberty, top overall seed Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.