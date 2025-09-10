Colorado State University Global and SCTE Launch Broadband Training Program

DENVER—Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, have announced a new partnership that aims to train the next generation of broadband professionals and help expand high-speed internet access.

As part of the effort, CSU Global is offering a new Broadband Operations Management Certificate, the first fully online and asynchronous program of its kind in the state with a hands-on work-based experience course.

The program is designed to provide flexible, affordable training for SCTE’s members worldwide at special tuition rates, directly addressing a critical industry challenge: replacing an aging workforce with skilled professionals prepared to expand broadband infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural communities.

“Our partnership with CSU Global creates a clear pathway for SCTE members to advance their careers,” said Maria Popo, president and CEO of SCTE. “By turning SCTE certifications into college credit and lowering tuition costs, members gain more value from their SCTE learning. Together, we are strengthening the workforce pipeline by expanding opportunities that attract, develop and retain skilled broadband professionals.”

CSU and SCTE described the program highlights as follows:

First-of-its kind online and asynchronous program in the state combining work-based learning for real-world, hands-on experience.

Comprehensive training in broadband infrastructure, focusing on fiber optics, directional drilling, utility safety, and leadership skills.

Special tuition rates for SCTE members, along with academic credit for select SCTE certifications and courses, reducing both time and cost to complete a program.

Accessibility for learners who may not have access to face-to-face training opportunities.

"We are honored to partner with SCTE to address a critical need in our state and across the nation," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, CSU Global president. "This partnership not only provides educational training opportunities but also directly contributes to the economic vitality and connectivity of our communities. Partnering with leading organizations like SCTE allows us to stay at the forefront of industry needs, ensuring our programs are continuously aligned with the current technical skills and knowledge employers are seeking for learner workplace and professional success."

For more information visit CSUGlobal.edu .