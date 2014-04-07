Miller Camera Support, LLC Debuts New Cineline 70 Fluid Head At The 2014 Nab Show

Leading Camera Support Company Introduces New Fluid Head for Film & Digital Productions

LAS VEGAS, april 7, 2014—Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will feature its brand new Cineline 70 Fluid Head at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C9520). This advanced camera support technology is purpose-built for film and digital production cinematographers who desire a new dimension in professional camera support.

“With increasing pressure in the film and television industry to cut production costs, along with the rapidly declining prices of cameras and lenses, cinematographers are in need of a high-quality pan and tilt head that is as affordable as it is reliable,” says Gus Harilaou, Regional Manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “The Cineline 70 Fluid Head is currently unmatched in the industry, offering cinematographers a feature-rich, cost-effective solution that not only improves workflow but boosts production value by reducing labor costs due to easier rebalancing after re-rigging and better quality shots due to smoother pans and tilts.”

The robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and also features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform, along with an easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor (optional) to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods.

With a lightweight design, the heavy-duty fluid head offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra soft starts and smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition. For easy setup changes during and in between takes its counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” rear-mounted controls easily allow users to capture the big picture. In addition to providing these industry standard benefits, the Cineline 70 Fluid Head also features an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lenses and accessories are changed resulting in weight distribution shifts. Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the Cineline 70 Fluid Head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.