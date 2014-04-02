Digital Vision Announces New Pricing and Features for Nucoda Grading Products

NAB 2014, Stand Sl6026 / Chairman's Suite, Renaissance Hotel

(London, UK) - Digital Vision has announced some significant changes to its range of Nucoda colour grading products and its pricing structure. The move comes as a considered response to the increasing commoditisation of the grading and finishing market, and seeks to protect and support Digital Vision's current customer base while continuing to provide outstanding colour grading tools.

Kelvin Bolah, President, Digital Vision, said, "Over the last few years we have witnessed the destructive and destabilising commoditisation of this niche market. We needed to adapt to the changing landscape, and have taken our time to create a grading strategy that both protects our customers' investments and our revenues. Whilst we have grown our product portfolio with new products to address new markets to reduce our dependency on niche spaces, our new grading product and pricing strategy will reward loyal customers as we continue to provide the best tools for colour grading and image processing."

Nucoda Film Master, the premium colour grading and finish solution, will be renamed Nucoda. The Nucoda Fuse product will be discontinued; all supported Nucoda Fuse users will receive a free upgrade to the new Nucoda software, while all Film Master users will receive free upgrades to the full range of DVO tools.

Digital Vision will launch support for Tangent Element panels across all products at NAB and DVO Classic tools will be available as part of Nucoda software, which now starts from MSRP £1,650 / $ 2,695 / € 1,999.

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognized highest quality in scanning, film digitization, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

