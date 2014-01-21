Blonder Tongue Appoints Donald Young as New Business Development Manager

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Jan. 21, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that it has appointed Donald Young as business development manager. In his new role, Young will be responsible for developing and implementing growth opportunities for the company's next-generation digital video solutions and other product lines based upon customer and market feedback.

"We're excited to welcome Donald Young to the Blonder Tongue management team. Donald is an accomplished systems engineer with extensive experience in cable/telecom video architecture, systems design, program management, and pre- and post-sales customer support," said Emily Nikoo, executive vice president of Blonder Tongue. "Donald's proven ability to increase customer satisfaction by driving internal processes and solutions, as well as influence key stakeholders within the industry, will be instrumental in expanding Blonder Tongue's market reach and revenue streams."

Prior to joining Blonder Tongue, Young worked for Cisco Systems as a technical advisor, supporting the company's video processing platforms including encoding, transcoding, digital ad insertion, adaptive bit-rate streaming, and encapsulation. He has more than 19 years of experience and a Bachelor of Science in business management from Shorter University.

"Blonder Tongue offers an unmatched quality, reliability, and engineering expertise for a wide range of markets, including broadcast, education, enterprise, healthcare, hospitality, and government," said Young. "I look forward to exploring growth areas in these markets as well as additional opportunities outside the context of Blonder Tongue's current business structure."

More information on Blonder Tongue and its products is available at www.blondertongue.com.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/BlonderTongue/BlonderTongue-DonaldYoung.jpg

# # #

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R. L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.