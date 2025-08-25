TJ Adams Joins Audinate as Chief Platform Officer

SYDNEY, Australia—Audinate Group Limited has appointed TJ Adams to the newly-created position of Chief Platform Officer. Adams is an acknowledged AV industry leader who joins Audinate from QSC, where he was Senior Vice President, Q-SYS Product Strategy and was instrumental in the development of the Q-SYS platform. He previously held engineering, sales and product management roles at Biamp and SITA (formerly Com-Net Software).

In his new role, Adams will lead Audinate’s platform strategy to deliver an interoperable audio, video, control and management platform. Building on an established and strong foundation across the millions of Dante-enabled devices in the field, Adams will lead Audinate’s initiatives to deliver cohesive platform software, products and service offerings for designers, integrators and users of AV systems across a wide spectrum of vertical markets & applications. He will report to Nick Peace, Chief Strategy Officer, and will operate from the United States.

“We’re pleased to welcome TJ Adams to the management team here at Audinate,” Peace said today. “His strong industry experience and technical depth equip him well to lead the platform strategy at Audinate, and I’m confident he will make an immediate and lasting impact on our progress going forward.”

Echoing this sentiment, Adams commented, “With Dante, Audinate has built something unique in the AV industry by enabling interoperability between thousands of products from hundreds of manufacturers. This is a strong foundation to deliver greater platform software, products and service offerings for designers, integrators and users of AV systems, which will transform the delivery and operation of audiovisual systems across a wide spectrum of vertical markets and applications. I look forward to joining the team and to helping us realize the tremendous potential of the Dante ecosystem.”