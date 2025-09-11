Nielsen: Hispanic Consumers ‘Leading the Way’ in Consuming Streaming Content

NEW YORK—A new research study from Nielsen confirms the conclusions from many previous studies that Hispanic consumers are early adopters of digital technologies and are “leading the way when it comes to consumption of streaming content,” the audience measurement firm said.

The new data from Nielsen shows streaming drives 55.8% of total TV time for Hispanic viewers, surpassing the 46% for the rest of the U.S. Furthermore, Hispanic audiences outpaced general U.S. viewership of streaming services YouTube, Netflix and Disney+, that same report found.

Even though Hispanics are avid consumers of digital media, the study also found, less than 1% of digital ad spend from U.S. online retailers went to Spanish-language websites in Q1, exposing a major investment gap.

Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, the new “Curating The Narrative: How Hispanic Viewers Are Creating Their Media Experiences” report, takes a deep dive look at the media consumption and viewership habits of an important demographic that accounts for nearly 20% of the U.S. population and more than $4.1 trillion in purchasing power.

“Brands that want to succeed in this environment must understand that Hispanic audiences are not waiting to be represented. They are building their own platforms, amplifying their culture, and demanding authenticity," said Stacie de Armas, senior vice president, inclusive insights at Nielsen. "Marketers must engage Hispanics authentically to take advantage of one of the most powerful and influential audiences in America today."

Other key findings in such areas as media consumption, viewing habits, digital media and sports include:

Looking at total time spent with TV, streaming now drives 55.8% of total TV time for Hispanic audiences, outpacing the general U.S. population (46%).

Despite the shift to streaming, broadcast and cable remain a cultural touchpoint for Hispanic audiences, driven more by storytelling, shared experiences and variety shows. General drama made up the largest share of Hispanics' time with broadcast programming, and 18% of all Hispanics' time spent with broadcast was spent with sports or sports-adjacent content.

But it’s genres like variety shows and conversational programming that stand out uniquely strong for Hispanic viewers totaling nearly 20%. This signals a preference for emotionally resonant, family-oriented, and interactive formats, whether it's “Casa de Famosos,” “Juego de Voces” or even “American Idol.”

Radio and podcasts account for 79% of all daily audio time with ad-supported platforms, with 62% of Hispanic podcast listeners more likely to call a number from a podcast ad than the general population.

56% of Hispanics wish they saw more representation while scrolling social feeds (63% among Spanish speakers).

They are 115% more likely to use CapCut, 80% more likely to use Linktree, and 29% more likely to use AI platforms like ChatGPT than the general population.

Despite this engagement, less than 1% of digital ad spend from U.S. online retailers went to Spanish-language websites in Q1 2025, exposing a major investment gap.

Nearly 96% of the Spanish-language online spend allocation was directed via YouTube, a platform that accounts for nearly 21% of Spanish-speaking audiences' TV time.

Hispanics are 39% more likely to be avid MLS fans than the general population, with fandom rooted in community and family.

40% of all U.S. Hispanics already identify as World Cup fans, with enthusiasm strongest among first- and second-generation audiences.

Hispanic sports fans are 11% more likely to buy from a sponsoring brand and 12% more likely to recommend sponsors, showing the clear ROI of authentic sports partnerships.

70% of Hispanic World Cup fans plan to engage on social media and World Cup mobile apps.

"Today's report contains many actionable and timely insights for marketers," de Armas concluded. "First, there is a wonderful, two-fold growth story: Hispanic consumers are one of today's fastest-growing demographics, commanding both economic, cultural and technological clout. Secondly, this is coming at a time when streaming is also reaching a critical inflection point, including surpassing broadcast and cable combined for the first time, which we reported on back in May. It'll be interesting and noteworthy to track the momentum of these two growth vectors moving forward."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full report can be found here.