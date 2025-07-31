Wisycom Sets New Executive Leadership

TOMBOLO, Italy—Broadcast, film and live production RF solutions provider Wisycom SRL has announced a management transition, tapping Davide Morsiani as its new chief executive officer and Gerrit Buhe as chief technology officer.

The company also promoted Markia Stangherlin to chief sales officer. Andrea Bulfon will continue as the company’s chief operating officer.

Wisycom’s founders, Massimo Polo and Enzo Frigo, have stepped down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO. The moves were part of a business development plan that began in 2022, the company said.

“Wisycom has grown tremendously in recent years, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive business structure to continue to meet the commitments made to the industries we serve,” Morsiani said. “With reliability and sound quality at the core of Wisycom’s products and taking into consideration our rapidly expanding rate of innovation, all forthcoming development will be for the direct benefit of our trusted customers. We thank Massimo and Enzo for their decades of passionate leadership to the brand and look forward to honoring their legacy as we bring Wisycom into the future.”

New CEO Morsiani has been with Wisycom since June of 2023. He brings extensive experience across multiple operational roles to the company, including manufacturing and supply-chain operations, Wisycom said.

CTO Gerrit Buhe brings three decades of RF and wireless technology knowledge to his role, including 20 years of professional audio research and product development, Wisycom said.

Bulfon, who has been CEO since February 2021, brings a background in all of the company’s operational processes, including manufacturing, purchasing, logistics, and quality assurance, Wisycom said. His 35 years of expertise extends beyond pro audio and RF development to printed circuit board production, electronic engineering and medical devices, Wisycom said.

Stangerlin joined Wisycom in January of 2017 and, prior to her promotion to CSO, had been its first global sales manager. Her longstanding relationship with the company’s sales partners and distributors are a key to the brand’s future and will be a major emphasis in the company’s next chapter, Wisycom said.

“The road ahead is promising, and our customers can count on the fact that our commitment to excellence remains unchanged,” Morsiani said.