Telos Alliance Promotes Cam Eicher to EVP, Audio Production

CLEVELAND—Cam Eicher has been promoted to executive vice president of audio production at broadcast audio firm Telos Alliance.

The newly created role calls for Eicher to leverage his more than 35 years of broadcast experience, his deep understanding of customer needs and his strong industry relationships to bring a more unified Telos product portfolio to market more quickly and ensure a cohesive and consistent user experience across products and brand families, the company said.

“The medium we historically refer to as ‘radio’ is so much more than a tuner picking up an over-the-air AM or FM signal,” Eicher said. “Today’s audience chooses the content they want to hear and how they want to hear it, whether that means a radio, their smartphone or their car’s dashboard. Telos Alliance is uniquely positioned to provide content creators with an ecosystem of products that seamlessly work together to meet those needs.”

Telos said Eicher’s advancement reinforces its commitment to evolving alongside the broadcast industry and providing clients with the products and solutions needed to create the best possible content for their audience, no matter where and how they listen.

Executives were unanimous in choosing Eicher for this role, said Telos Alliance CEO Scott Stiefel.

“We knew we needed a leader with the vision, experience, and authority to bring all of the company’s resources together to support this mission,” he said. “Cam’s understanding of our changing industry, his passion for audio technology, and the respect he has earned from our customers, channel partners and his Telos Alliance colleagues is unmatched. We are fortunate that the person best suited to lead us forward is already a valued and respected member of the Telos Alliance family.”