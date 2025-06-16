EdgeBeam Wireless Names Conrad Clemson CEO

ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, CINCINNATI and IRVING, Texas—The four major broadcast groups behind the ATSC 3.0-based EdgeBeam Wireless datacasting joint venture today named Conrad Clemson as CEO after a monthslong search.

Clemson comes to the new role with decades of leadership experience in broadcast, media, telecommunications and technology innovation. Most recently, Clemson served as CEO of EditShare and earlier in his career was the founder and CEO of BNI Video, a pioneer in service management platforms for pay TV. Clemson later held senior leadership positions at Cisco, which acquired the company.

“I'm honored to join EdgeBeam at this pivotal moment,” said Clemson. “With the collective support and scale of our founding partners—Scripps, Gray, Nexstar and Sinclair—we have a unique opportunity to redefine wireless delivery for enterprises through the power of ATSC 3.0 and IP-based infrastructure.”

The four joint venture partners in EdgeBeam have a combined footprint the exceeds 90% of the country—something the broadcasters deem as essential for offering a viable wireless data delivery service based on one-to-many 3.0 broadcast transmission. The broadcast groups have expressed confidence that EdgeBeam effectively addresses the fragmented nature of the broadcast business. EdgeBeam aims to make transactions and data delivery fast and painless for customers.

Clemson will lead the build-out of EdgeBeam’s platform and operations, fulfilling the shared vision of its founders for nationwide, next-generation data delivery, EdgeBeam said.

The founders of EdgeBeam wish to cash in on the needs of many large businesses to deliver wireless data reliably to multiple endpoints without incurring the expense of doing so via unicast networks. Among the first markets to be targeted are streaming offload, automotive and enhanced GPS.

More information is available on the new EdgeBeam Wireless website.