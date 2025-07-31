Digital Alert Systems, D2D Technologies Unveil DAS-Flex
The solution unifies emergency alert and broadcast continuity to keep broadcasters on-air in emergencies
LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems and broadcast streaming processing specialist D2D Technologies have launched DAS-Flex, a combination of both companies’ technologies that creates a unified, resilient broadcast solution.
The partnership has resulted in a true technology with D2D’s multiplexing capabilities being directly integrated into the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC platform. The resulting product is an all-in-one emergency alert encoder/decoder, signal switcher, media playout system and ASI-IP bridge, which reduces the hardware broadcasters require and simplifies workflows, the company said.
“We’re excited to bring our Flex-series technology into this powerful new platform,” said Steve Doll, president at D2D Technologies. “The DAS-Flex combo is a great example of how thoughtful integration can solve real-world challenges for broadcasters. Whether it’s ensuring signal continuity during a disaster or enabling localized alerts at translator sites, this solution offers a unified approach with enhanced performance and adaptability.”
DAS-Flex brings together Digital Alert Systems’ DASDEC-III emergency messaging platform and D2D Technologies’ Flex-series ATSC multiplexer and media keyer in a compact 2 rack-unit chassis. While purpose-built for U.S. broadcasters and cable operators subject to EAS/CAP mandates, the unit offers a modular design that makes it suitable for a wide range of program distribution environments, it said.
The platform supports full-power stations during normal operation with DASDEC providing alert information within the standard air chain but with the DAS-FLEX option also functioning as a tower backup switch with alerting capabilities automatically detecting loss of the studio transmitter link (STL) and switching to a secondary feed. It also can display a technical difficulties slate or play locally stored media.
Even during these fallback modes, DAS-Flex continues to monitor and display emergency alerts across all channels, ensuring uninterrupted public safety messaging.
For translator sites, DAS-Flex enables localized alert insertion, allowing geographically targeted emergency messages without disrupting the broader network. This is especially valuable for statewide networks, where over-alerting can lead to viewer fatigue, the company said.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
For low-power television operators, it offers easy deployment with support for ASI and SRT feeds, it said.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.