LYNX Technik Appoints New Executive Leadership Team

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik, a provider of modular signal processing solutions, has announced that founder and longtime CEO Winfried Deckelmann is stepping down and that Markus Motzko has taken over as the new CEO, effective July 1. In addition, Vincent Noyer has been appointed chief technology officer and will form a new leadership team.



Deckelmann will transition from daily operations and continue to support the company as a member of the supervisory board, where he will serve as chairman.



“Markus and Vincent represent the perfect balance of operational excellence and visionary thinking,” Deckelmann said. “They have both demonstrated a deep understanding of our technology and our customers’ needs. I have full confidence in their ability to guide LYNX Technik into its next chapter while honoring the principles that have shaped our company since the beginning.”



Motzko brings extensive experience in production processes, manufacturing optimization and technical leadership, according to the company. Since joining LYNX Technik, he has led production and administration, focusing on operational efficiency and long-term growth. Before joining the company, Markus held roles in the industrial and medical semiconductor sectors, managing product development, supply chain operations and customer engagement.



“I’m honored to help lead LYNX Technik through its next phase,” Motzko said. “The company has a strong reputation for engineering excellence and customer-focused innovation. I look forward to building on that legacy with Vincent and our talented global team.”



Vincent Noyer, previously director of product marketing, assumes the CTO role with over two decades of experience in the broadcast and live sports industries. Before LYNX Technik, Vincent held senior positions at Ross Video, where he helped drive the success of the PIERO Sports Graphics solution.

“LYNX Technik has always been about delivering smart, dependable tools that broadcast, and AV professionals can rely on,” Noyer said. “As CTO, my focus is on continuing that tradition, developing technology that addresses real-world challenges and evolves with our customers’ needs. We will keep refining our solutions to make them even more efficient and aligned with the way people actually work with content.”

