StreamGuys Puts Tim LaBelle, Jesse Orr in Executive Suite

BAYSIDE, Calif.—StreamGuys has promoted a pair of longtime department leaders to executive roles, naming Tim LaBelle as executive vice president, global sales, and Jesse Orr to executive vice president, engneering.

The promotions are effective immediately, with LaBelle reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Speaker and Orr reporting to President Kiri Delany.

“StreamGuys works for independent media companies around the world, we lead the streaming industry in quality and service, and we do that with our team of expert and friendly streaming staff,” Delany said. “Tim and Jesse are two outstanding stars amongst our team. They are an invaluable resource for our customers and staff alike. Having been in business for 25 years, we are excited to continue our legacy with their executive leadership.”

In his new role, LaBelle will oversee all of StreamGuys’ sales and business development.

“My primary responsibilities are to lead global sales, ensuring media companies can leverage our extensive services and programs,” LaBelle said. “My experience with bringing a technical perspective to sales helps me address emerging customer challenges, diversify our markets, and support our teams to develop business initiatives that generate clients’ revenue. That includes continued development of our monetization and advertising revenue business, and helping our customers be as successful as possible.”

Orr’s core responsibilities include bringing more efficiency both to StreamGuys and its customer organizations, including maintaining networking and infrastructure, global data centers and working to ensure 100% uptime for both customers’ streams and StreamGuys’ suite of services.

“I’ll work with our product development and systems engineering teams to adopt modern practices for software and coding, deploy new AI and automation for service monitoring and more and generally maintain the highest level of network service for StreamGuys and our customers,” Orr said. “I’ll also work closely with product management and analytics to maintain our leadership positions in product and service innovation.”

StreamGuys will be on the floor at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center. To schedule an appointment, email tlabelle@streamguys.com.