LTN Ups Brian McGuirk to Chief Revenue Officer

COLUMBIA, Md.— Video infrastructure provider LTN has promoted Bryan McGuirk to chief revenue officer, tasked with driving the company’s global growth and strengthening its leadership in IP-based distribution as the industry shifts away from satellite.

A 30-year veteran of the telecom, satellite and media sectors, McGuirk has held executive roles at such companies as LTN, SES S.A., Globecom, NBCUniversal and Turner Broadcasting System. He is the former chief commercial officer at Stingray Advertising and had been president of media and enterprise services at SES.

“Bryan’s appointment comes at a critical inflection point for our industry,” LTN Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Malik Khan said. “As regulatory changes reshape the future of satellite capacity and content owners seek smarter, more scalable and agile ways to reach audiences, LTN’s purpose-built IP network has become the clear choice for future-focused broadcasters and sports organizations. Bryan’s expertise, strategic insight and deep industry relationships make him an ideal leader to drive our next phase of innovation and expansion.”

McGuirk’s new role comes as North American broadcasters are facing increased urgency to shift away from satellite delivery, LTN said. Federal auctions to repurpose at least 100 Megahertz of upper C-Band satellite spectrum, building on 2021 and 2023 auctions that reallocated 60% of available C-Band spectrum, will place new constraints on satellite-based video distribution, according to the company, which means media companies will need to act quickly to avoid disruptions to their ability to offer live content.

“The broadcasting industry is at a turning point,” McGuirk said. “Regulatory shifts are accelerating the reduction of satellite capacity, and industry players are looking for solutions. LTN has already built the infrastructure, interoperable technology and managed services to help the world’s leading broadcasters and sports leagues succeed in this new era. I’m excited to be fueling LTN’s next phase of growth in this fast-moving, IP-first future.”

McGuirk holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Union College and an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, LTN said. He has served on the boards of the Society of Satellite Professionals International, SES Americom and the T. Howard Foundation.