David Cohen Joins Miri Technologies as VP, Sales and Business Development

READING, Pa.—Network technology startup Miri Technologies has added David Cohen as vice president, business development. He’ll be tasked with expanding the company’s network of authorized channel partners to meet worldwide demand for the company’s X510 router and establishing sales channels in vertical markets beyond streaming and broadcasting.

Cohen brings to Miri more than two decades of senior leadership experience at broadcast, entertainment and telecom technology firms, Miri said. He formerly led global marketing for 5G solutions at NEC Corp. Prior to that, he was VP of marketing at Grass Valley following six years with Harris Corp.’s Broadcast Communications division. He has also written for TV Tech.

"I'm joining the passionate innovators at Miri at a time of unprecedented demand for resilient and stable connectivity," Cohen said. "Internet use is essential for almost everything these days, and Miri solutions cost-effectively enable exceptionally reliable, high-performance internet for a wide range of use cases. I'm excited to introduce Miri to more customers in more markets to enable the mission-critical connectivity so many businesses rely upon today."

The X510 dual-cellular bonding router is Miri’s first product and forges multiple wired and wireless links, including Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G and satellite, to increase speed and withstand network disruptions, Miri said. The X510 is powered by channel-bonding technology from partner Connectify and bolsters connectivity for any type of data, supporting such use cases as live broadcast, streaming, trade-show internet connectivity, business continuity and emergency response.

"We're thrilled to add David's extensive experience and valuable insights to our team," Miri Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Ryan Brenneman said. "He has a proven track record of developing go-to-market strategies that drive growth and helping align product roadmaps with customer needs, all of which will be huge benefits to Miri, our partners and our customers as we expand our global footprint."

