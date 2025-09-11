Televisa Executive Joins NABA Board

TORONTO—The North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) has announced the appointment of Eduardo Ruiz Sanchez, deputy director, broadcast operations at Televisa, to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Eduardo Ruiz to the NABA Board,” said Rebecca Hanson, director general of NABA. “Televisa has been a consistent voice within NABA, providing an important voice for Mexico in the context of the North American broadcasting landscape. Eduardo will contribute to our shared efforts to promote innovation in television technology, including the areas of protecting C-band spectrum and advancing television standards.”

Eduardo Ruiz brings nearly 30 years of experience at Televisa, where he currently oversees terrestrial broadcast, channel distribution to cable and satellite platforms, and global news and sports contributions. He has led the design and operation of Televisa’s satellite and fiber infrastructure, managed broadcast operations for the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cups, and delivered major efficiency gains—including a 266% increase in transmission capacity and a 92% reduction in power consumption—through teleport redesign.

Televisa is a longstanding member of NABA and plays a critical role in shaping the evolving media ecosystem for Spanish-speaking audiences across the continent.

NABA is an alliance of broadcasters from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its mission is to provide a platform for dialogue, advocacy, and cooperative action on a wide range of technical, regulatory, and policy matters affecting the broadcast and media sector.