ATSC Names Luiz Fausto Vice President of Standards Development

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee named Luiz Fausto vice president of standards development, succeeding ATSC vice president Jerry Whitaker, who will retire at the end of August.

Fausto has held various engineering positions at Globo TV Network in Brazil since 2006. Most recently, he was Globo’s technology regulatory specialist and recently concluded his tenure as technical module chairman of the Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão Digital (SBTVD) Forum by delivering the TV 3.0 (DTV+) project technology selection recommendation to the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. Fausto will oversee standards development processes, guide industry adoption and foster relationships with global stakeholders, ATSC said.

“My strategic vision for ATSC standards development is to build on its strength as a comprehensive, flexible toolbox,” Fausto said. “I believe ATSC standards should evolve within a unified framework that empowers broadcasters worldwide, making it easy to mix, match and extend standardized technologies,” said Fausto.

“By fostering strong international relationships, staying ahead of broadcast technology trends and ensuring that the standards remain responsive and relevant, I aim to help ATSC further increase the adoption our standards in the Americas and worldwide,” he said.

In his new role, Fausto will lead the ATSC’s technical and strategic efforts in evolving and deploying its standards internationally. He will develop and oversee processes for harmonizing standards among countries adopting ATSC and participate in ATSC’s overall strategic development with a focus on the technical roadmap.

He will work with ATSC technology, specialists and ad hoc groups as well as manage ATSC’s participation in international organization, such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), India’s Telecommunications Standards Development Society (TSDSI) and the Organization of American States’ InterAmerican Telecommunication Commission (CITEL).

“Luiz Fausto brings to ATSC deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership in the international broadcasting and standards communities,” ATSC President Madeleine Noland said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whitaker, who joined ATSC in 1990, is a fellow in both the Society of Broadcast Engineers and a the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. He has also been an SBE board member and vice president. He is the author and/or editor of more than 30 books on technical topics.

“Jerry Whitaker’s incredible career over the past 25 years has spanned the ATSC 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 standards, the launch of HDTV, the U.S. digital transition, the pioneering development of next-generation standards and ATSC’s international expansion,” said Noland. “ATSC stakeholders around the world join me in thanking Jerry for his significant contributions, and we wish him all the best for this next chapter.”

More information is available on the ATSC website.