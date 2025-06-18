Spectrum Reach Promotes Dan Callahan to SVP & CRO

NEW YORK—Charter’s Spectrum Reach advertising sales division has promoted Dan Callahan to senior vice president and chief revenue officer. He succeeds Jason Brown who was named executive vice president of Spectrum Reach earlier this year.

In the new role Callahan will be responsible for all revenue generation activities at Spectrum Reach. He will continue to report to Brown and is based in New York City.

Callahan joined Spectrum Reach in 2023 as group vice president of national advertising sales, overseeing traditional, streaming, addressable, programmatic, political, unreserved and client direct channels.

"Dan's commitment to enhancing the next generation of advertising capabilities has been instrumental in driving revenue growth within the evolving landscape," said Brown. "His strong focus on collaboration and innovation will play a vital role in advancing our data-driven, highly targeted advertising strategies for clients.”

Prior to joining Spectrum Reach, Callahan spent nearly a decade at Fox Networks Group where he held multiple senior advertising sales positions. In his most recent role as senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation, he was responsible for developing cross-screen audience-based sales strategies and go-to-market materials to enhance advertiser results. Previously he held various positions at Fox News Digital Media including director of programmatic sales. Callahan holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University.