TSL PRODUCTS’ CRITICAL AUDIO MONITORING UNITS TAKE ON LOUDNESS AT 135TH INTERNATIONAL AES CONVENTION

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will feature the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor, the SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor, and the PAM PiCo Five Audio and Loudness Meter at the 135th International AES Convention (Stand 3261).

“Loudness continues to be at the forefront of the audio industry, with more and more audio regulations being enforced in the U.S. and across the globe,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director at TSL. “These latest offerings to our line of audio monitoring further address these challenges, providing solutions for a variety of applications and skill sets.”

The PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor is suitable for a broad range of operational users in television productions. It has the capability to provide accurate monitoring of a multitude of incoming audio signals, e.g. for breaking news or live sports presentations. The MK2 is significantly improved with an upgraded speaker system and two larger high-resolution 2.4-inch screens that can easily detect visual signal confirmation. Regular software updates ensure the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor always complies with regional loudness legislation.

The new award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor delivers comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring within a MADI audio infrastructure. It provides users with immediate access to any combination of formats, including MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources in a mixed multichannel environment, delivering high quality assurance monitoring. The unit also has Ethernet capabilities which allow control and configuration via the forthcoming TSL Remote Application. A USB connector and an SD card slot are provided for memory storage and system updates.

The PAM PiCo Five Audio and Loudness Meter is ideal for those who require easy-to-use, reliable, accurate and compact loudness metering. Similar in size to a smartphone, the meter keeps real-time logs of all relevant loudness parameters via the free PC based PiCo logging App. It also features the revolutionary StarFish™ surround sound display along with loudness measurement tools compatible with EBU, ITU and ATSC recommendations.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com