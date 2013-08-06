Snell Offers Leading Motion Adaptive Conversion Technology in Versatile, Cost-Effective 30 Series Format Converter Cards

New Series Combines Broad I/O Support and Exceptional Up-, Down-, and Crossconversion to Meet Demands of Common Conversion Applications

READING, U.K. -- Aug. 6, 2013 -- Snell today announced the release of the 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards, which offer Snell's renowned high-performance processing in a cost-effective design with the power and functionality required to address a wide range of applications. Based on a single IQ Modular Infrastructure module, single- and dual-channel cards in the series couple motion adaptive broadcast-quality conversion with support for a wealth of input and output types to enable flexible up-, down-, and crossconversion. In particular, the module allows output of an SD/HD simulcast in a single card while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata, and audio for each channel. Supporting up to 10 cards, the module allows 20 channels of conversion in a 3U rack space for remarkable space and power utilization. The 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards is available starting at $2,995 per channel.

"Cards in the new 30 Series IQ format converter range are ideal for handling a wide variety of common applications such as upconversion for re-purposing of SD content on HD channels, or down-conversion to maintain SD output feeds," said Steve Cole, product manager at Snell. "With numerous processing options, a rich array of features, and multiple rear panel types, these versatile cards are suited to numerous applications and price points, and by condensing multiple functions into a single card they provide further cost savings to our customers."

The 30 Series' broad input/output support enables handling of SDI and AES digital video and audio, analog video and audio (including HDMI), fiber, and GPIs. All cards in the series include a frame synchronizer capable of referencing to a SD bi-level or HD tri-level reference and a variable aspect ratio converter with reading and writing of WSS, VI, and 2016 AFD signaling. Within the series, space-saving dual-channel cards give users the freedom to output two channels independently or to output an SD/HD simulcast while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata, and audio for each channel.

Standard audio handling capabilities include audio channel routing, delay adjustment, and level controls. Video metadata such as time code, closed captions, and teletext captions can be passed through the module or processed according to the required output standard. Further tailoring of 30 Series cards to system requirements is made easy by software options that provide noise reduction and side-bar keying. Versions are also available with SFP cages that enable fiber conversion or the use of HDMI and additional electrical outputs on HD-BNCs.

Comprehensive control and monitoring capabilities are inclusive to all Snell equipment; therefore, the new 30 Series range has full RollCall and SNMP compatibility at no extra cost, allowing easy integration with Snell or third-party network management systems.

