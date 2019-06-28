Theatre Presentation Lineup Announced for IP Showcase at Media + Entertainment Tech Expo 2019 in Sydney

SYDNEY — 28 June 2019 — The IP Showcase announced today that it will make its first appearance in Australia at METExpo (Media + Entertainment Tech Expo) 2019 in Sydney, 17-19 July. The IP Showcase will feature a full slate of theatre presentations covering all aspects of the industry transition to IP, with an emphasis on technology tutorials and case studies.

Sponsored by the Australia Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), and the IABM, the IP Showcase at METExpo is an education and demonstration pavilion highlighting the benefits of and momentum behind the move to standards-based IP for real-time professional media across an extensive range of applications and users — from television and film to ProAV, small facilities, and independent operations.

Some of the specific topics to be covered by presenters at the IP Showcase Theatre include:

SMPTE ST 2110 Basics

Rise of IP in Remote Production

Scalable IP Architectures for Media and Broadcast

Timing for IP Video Networks (Beginner and Advanced)

Case Study: Telstra

Case Study: CBC/Radio Canada

The preliminary list of speakers is currently available on the IP Showcase website: http://www.ipshowcase.org/theatre-schedule-metexpo-2019/.

"In many ways, Australia has been at the forefront in the transition to IP for media applications with the ST 2110 standard already widely adopted," said John Maizels, SMPTE Fellow and Producer for the SMPTE Australia Section's IP Pavilion. "Hosting the IP Showcase this year at METExpo gives us the opportunity to take IP to the next level in our market, exploring not just the applications for broadcast, but also where it fits into the broader industry and showing a future in which the open ST 2110 standard will serve the ProAV market, smaller facilities, and independents."

The presentation stages at previous IP Showcase Theatres have been visited by hundreds of attendees each day at major industry shows since 2016, often with standing-room-only crowds. The significant early adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 products and architectures by broadcasters and Outside Broadcast providers in Australia is paving the way for uptake by the audiovisual industry segment and other adjacent industries globally. Presentations at the METExpo 2019 IP Showcase Theatre will offer unique viewpoints on IP video and audio for production using SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67, as well as the latest developments in the AMWA NMOS technology stack (IS-04, IS-05, IS-07, and IS-08) and the JT-NM TR-1001-1 framework for installing, configuring, and interconnecting equipment.

The IP Showcase will take place on the show floor of the International Convention Centre in Sydney as part of the IP Pavilion at METExpo 2019 and will be open to all attendees.

