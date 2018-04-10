Riedel Names Alliance Technologies as New Brazilian Distributor

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 10, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced that the company has expanded its distribution network in Brazil through a new partnership with Alliance Technologies. A full-service provider of systems engineering and technology consulting, Alliance Technologies will represent Riedel’s full range of signal distribution and communications solutions to Brazilian media and broadcasting customers.

Image 1 of 1

Riedel Partners with Alliance Technologies

“Alliance Technologies is the ideal partner to help us continue expanding our presence in Brazil,” said Angel González España, International Sales Manager, Latin America, Riedel Communications. “In addition to their deep knowledge of the local market, Alliance’s founders have a solid track record of expertise in the analysis, development, and installation of solutions for media operations. Working with Alliance, we’ll be able to make our products and services even more accessible to local customers and reinforce Riedel’s reputation for excellence in the Brazilian marketplace. I look forward to growing Riedel’s activities in Brazil in partnership with Alliance Technologies and my colleagues in Germany.”

Based in São Paulo, Alliance Technologies offers engineering consulting, analysis, and workflow design together with planning, project management, and installation of best-of-breed technology solutions for content production, distribution, and communication. In addition to sales, Alliance will provide customer support and act as a certified service center for Riedel solutions.

“Riedel’s product family is world-renowned for delivering reliable, crystal-clear communications networks for any type of large event or media production. Adding Riedel products to our portfolio is right in line with our dedication to providing outstanding service along with the industry’s most innovative products and solutions,” said Fredy Litowsky, Director, Alliance Technologies. “We’re looking forward to working with Riedel to provide win-win scenarios for our media and broadcast customers.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180410Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Alliance-Tech-Partnership.jpeg

Photo Caption: Riedel Partners with Alliance Technologies