FOR-A America Partners With TecNec for U.S. Distribution

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A America said it has signed a distribution deal with TecNec, its first-U.S.-based distributor.

TecNec will carry FOR-A America’s systems for broadcast, professional video and the house of worship market, with a focus on the HVS-190 1 M/E video switcher series. TecNec, a subsidiary of Tower Products, is a well established as a premier reseller and distributor that has been a reseller of FOR-A America’s solutions for over 25 years.

“With their engineering expertise, they’re able to package FOR-A and non-FOR-A products very effectively,” FOR-A America President and Chief Operating Officer Satoshi Kanemura said. “They know our product line well and offer a level of support that goes above and beyond. In addition to their integration skills, they’ve got a proven track record of closing sales and providing timely delivery to a nationwide customer base. We’re thrilled to have them as our trusted source for the FOR-A broadcast and live event product suite throughout the country.”

Tower Products Chief Marketing Officer Greg DeCelle added: “FOR-A's reputation is built on its long-standing commitment to excellence. The brand’s high standard of quality and reliability make our job easier. The products seamlessly integrate into our customers’ studios and production setups without the hassle of returns or performance issues. We appreciate the trust FOR-A America has put in us to deliver for them. As Satoshi likes to say, ‘We look forward to growing our business together.’ ”

More information is available at https://tecnec.com, https://towerpower.com, and www.for-a.com.