LYNX Technik To Unveil 18-Channel CWDM Multiplexer/Demultiplexer At IBC2025

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik will introduce three new products for its Series 5000 and yellobrik product lines during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The DVD 5410 12G-SDI 1x8 distribution amplifier, OCM 1800 18-channel CWDM multiplexer/demultiplexer and CDE 1922 3G-SDI/ST 2110 bi-directional converter are designed to help broadcast and AV facilities handle higher bandwidth formats, make better use of fiber infrastructure and connect SDI and IP systems in mixed-format workflows, the company said.

The DVD 5410 card for Series 5000 is a 1x8 distribution amplifier for all broadcast video formats up to 12G-SDI. It takes a single video signal and creates multiple identical outputs, ensuring each copy is clean and stable for further routing or use. The card, which can operate in reclocking or non-reclocking mode, delivers strong return loss-performance for 4K signals, it said.

An optional power fail relay maintains signal flow in the event of a power outage, and integration with LYNXCentraal allows for remote control, monitoring and error reporting.

The OCM 1800 yellobrik can send or receive up to 18 individual signals over a single fiber link. It uses coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) to combine multiple signals onto one fiber and then separate them back out at the other end. Supporting CWDM wavelengths from 1270–1610nm, it installs easily into a standard rack and requires no power, it said.

The CDE 1922 yellobrik moves video and audio seamlessly between SDI and IP networks, supporting up to four simultaneous HD video streams: 2x 3G-SDI-to-IP and 2x IP-to-3G-SDI. It works with SMPTE ST 2110 uncompressed video, audio and ancillary data and provides full link redundancy through ST 2022-7 seamless protection switching. Built-in NMOS support for IS-04, IS-05 and IS-08 makes device discovery, registration and connection management straightforward, it said.

See LYNX Technik at IBC2025 Stand 8.A60.

