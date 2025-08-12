Globo Expands Grass Valley Partnership to Prepare for TV 3.0

MONTREAL—Brazilian broadcaster Globo announced today that it is deploying Grass Valley’s AMPP as the backbone of its future production operations.

The announcement marks an expansion GV has with Latin American’s largest broadcaster and is part of a major initiative to modernize and future-proof its live production capabilities. The agreement marks a new phase in Globo’s long-term technology transformation program, centered on the deployment of Grass Valley AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform).

Since 2022, Globo and Grass Valley have worked closely to deploy AMPP across Tier 3 content production environments, embracing a flexible, software-defined architecture. The success of this initiative laid the groundwork for this next chapter: a multiphase migration of Globo’s primary production control rooms, including those used for marquee Prime-Time events, to a platform powered by the AMPP ecosystem, Grass Valley said.

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

A clear example of this technology in action was seen during the 2024 and 2025 seasons of Big Brother Brasil, one of Globo’s largest and most complex live productions. The project combined a full 2110 IP infrastructure with AMPP’s on-premises microservices architecture, showcasing how native-IP workflows and software-defined control can co-exist in high-pressure environments.

In this deployment, AMPP was used as a 24/7 time-shifted playout system for 100 consecutive days, all within a highly integrated IP-based setup. This strategic partnership has been formally sealed through the signing of a multi-year Enterprise Agreement, ensuring the joint evolution of the AMPP ecosystem in close collaboration with Globo’s technical and operational teams.

At the same time, Globo is expanding its 2110 IP-based infrastructure through a major new project signed alongside the Enterprise Agreement, a critical step in preparing for Brazil’s next-generation digital broadcast standard, DTV+ (TV 3.0). As part of this evolution, the new AMPP-based control infrastructure will also support 4K workflows, meeting key DTV+ requirements and reinforcing Globo’s commitment to scalable, future-ready production.

“With this shift to a software-defined platform, we are enabling agility and scalability in our production supply chain in order to respond quickly to the demands of a constantly evolving market”, said Mauricio Felix, Technology Executive at Globo.

“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Globo in this strategic transformation,” said Tim Banks, CRO at Grass Valley. “AMPP offers a powerful, agile, and efficient hybrid-cloud platform that will support Globo’s most demanding live production workflows now and in the years to come.”