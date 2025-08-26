Kathrein Broadcast USA Acquired by American Amplifier Technologies
ATT has acquired 100% of the shares of the German company's American division and will continue operating Kathrein USA under the same name.
ROHRDORF, Germany—Kathrein Broadcast, a German-based provider of professional broadcast antenna systems for radio and TV has sold its U.S. division to American Amplifier Technologies (AAT), a California-based provider of broadcast and industrial electrical products.
ATT has acquired 100% of the shares in Kathrien Broadcast USA and will continue operating the company under the same name.
“This step strengthens our global presence. AAT has been familiar with the U.S. markets for years and can position our products there even more effectively. At the same time, we are building on a close sales partnership with AAT ensuring the Scala product line remains available worldwide,” said Jörg Lippert, designated CEO of Kathrien Broadcast GmbH.
Kathrien’s Scala product line, specifically developed for the North American broadcast market, covers a wide frequency spectrum, serving both traditional broadcast applications and modern digital requirements. Under AATs ownership and through synergies with its core business, these products will be even more closely aligned with the needs of local markets in the future, AAT said.
Stephen Wilde, CEO of AAT, said: “We are delighted to acquire KATHREIN Broadcast USA Inc. The brand represents the highest technical quality and reliability. A promise we are committed to carrying forward.”
Founded in 2008, AAT acquired Mauna Towers in 2018, which operates broadcast tower locations in Hawaii and Arizona. In 2023, AAT acquired Shively Labs and also in that year, formed an alliance with System Engineering Solutions (SyES).
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.