Kathrein Broadcast USA Acquired by American Amplifier Technologies

ROHRDORF, Germany—Kathrein Broadcast, a German-based provider of professional broadcast antenna systems for radio and TV has sold its U.S. division to American Amplifier Technologies (AAT), a California-based provider of broadcast and industrial electrical products.

ATT has acquired 100% of the shares in Kathrien Broadcast USA and will continue operating the company under the same name.

“This step strengthens our global presence. AAT has been familiar with the U.S. markets for years and can position our products there even more effectively. At the same time, we are building on a close sales partnership with AAT ensuring the Scala product line remains available worldwide,” said Jörg Lippert, designated CEO of Kathrien Broadcast GmbH.

Kathrien’s Scala product line, specifically developed for the North American broadcast market, covers a wide frequency spectrum, serving both traditional broadcast applications and modern digital requirements. Under AATs ownership and through synergies with its core business, these products will be even more closely aligned with the needs of local markets in the future, AAT said.

Stephen Wilde, CEO of AAT, said: “We are delighted to acquire KATHREIN Broadcast USA Inc. The brand represents the highest technical quality and reliability. A promise we are committed to carrying forward.”

Founded in 2008, AAT acquired Mauna Towers in 2018, which operates broadcast tower locations in Hawaii and Arizona. In 2023, AAT acquired Shively Labs and also in that year, formed an alliance with System Engineering Solutions (SyES).