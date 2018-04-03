Platinum Tools® Turns Xtender Pole™ Into a Drill with New Keyless Chuck Adapter; Featured at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., April 3, 2018 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the new 3/8-inch Keyless Chuck Adapter (p/n JH711) for its popular Xtender Pole™. With an MSRP of $33.75, the 3/8-inch Keyless Chuck Adapter is now available.

Platinum Tools will feature the new 3/8-inch Keyless Chuck Adapter during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Quickly convert your Xtender Pole™ into a drill with our new 3/8-inch Keyless Chuck Adapter,” explained Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools marketing manager. “It accepts standard round and hex shank bit, pairs with any 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch drill, and even finger-tightens for easy bit changes. It is ideal for the professional contractor and low-voltage cable installer for easier overhead installations that previously were dangerous or inaccessible by ladders, scaffolding, and scissorlifts, including vaulted ceilings, over stairwells, and through ceiling grid up to 24-feet.”

Platinum Tools’ Xtender Pole is a multi-purpose telescoping pole has interchangeable heads for installing J-Hooks, eye lag screws, ceiling wire, jack chain and threaded rod from the work floor.

