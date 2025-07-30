Shotoku to Feature Latest Robotic Control Enhancements at IBC 2025

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems will showcase its SmartPed fully robotic pedestal working in concert with an enhanced version of SoftRail, the company’s system that merges the path-following capabilities of a physical rail system with the total freedom of a free-roaming pedestal, during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Together, SmartPed and SmartRail offer the benefits of a rail system with the ability to switch instantly to full X/Y roaming.

The company will also demonstrate its TR-XT control system and AutoFrame presenter tracking with upgraded functions designed to streamline day‑to‑day workflows. A full lineup of Shotoku’s pan and tilt heads, including the TG‑27, TG‑47, TG‑18i and TI-12, TI-11 height drives, together with control systems designed for broadcast, legislative and pro AV applications, will be on display.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” Shotoku managing director James Eddershaw said. “Every new feature we bring to market starts with feedback from the people using our systems day in, day out. That same dialogue drives the development of our future products, too, ensuring we’re not just meeting today’s needs but shaping tomorrow’s workflows.”

At the center of the stand, Shotoku’s SmartPed will be shown working seamlessly with SoftRail. The combination delivers the smooth, predictable movement of a rail system when a fixed path is needed while retaining the freedom to roam anywhere in the studio on-demand.

SoftRail has been enhanced with Branch Lines, a new feature that gives operators unprecedented flexibility in addition to advanced rail design and editing tools. Operators can switch instantly between guided rail operation and unrestricted X/Y movement.

The latest TR‑XT touchscreen control system with its StudioView interface gives operators a live map of the studio with safety zones, live status of all robotics and direct access to key features like AutoFrame.

Shotoku’s AutoFrame face‑tracking system now advances precision and flexibility with Framing Presets, which allow operators to recall a perfectly composed shot at the press of a single button.

See Shotoku Broadcast Systems at IBC2025 Stand 12.F47.

More information is available on the company’s website.