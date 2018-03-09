Jünger Audio Launches A Groundbreaking Audio Processing Platform At NAB 2018

At NAB 2018 (booth C3039), Jünger Audio will launch a groundbreaking audio processing platform that gives broadcasters the freedom and flexibility to choose exactly the right audio processing products for their facilities and projects.

Unlike previous Jünger Audio processors, the AIXpressor® hardware unit is unique because it is not just a single product. Instead it acts as a base for software-defined products that are created using Jünger’s new Flexible Audio Infrastructure flexAI®.

This means that, simply by buying additional software licenses, broadcasters and post production facilities can customize this versatile audio processing system to suite their demand for processing capabilities and channel count. The necessary hardware, however, scales by the actual demand in processing power and will no longer be the defining factor. For Jünger flexAI® is nothing less but a revolution as it enables software development on the go, without making compromises due to hardware limitations. The system is equipped to simply cascade additional AIXpressors® or servers, whenever more processing power or media interfaces become necessary.

All software products created using flexAI® will be licensed flexibly, which means that users can easily incorporate additional functionality, increase their channel count or may even be allowed to shift licenses between devices. Users who buy a software product license are free to decide exactly how many audio programs they want to process and what type of processing they want to be installed.

At NAB 2018, AIXpressor® will be released to the public as the main basis for products utilizing the new flexAI® software infrastructure. The 19” 1RU device is based on x86 processors and equipped with a comprehensive range of built-in interfaces, including redundant Audio-over-IP with full compatibility to AES67 and SMPTE ST2110, USB host and client interfaces as well as MADI, AES/EBU and analog I/Os. The unit also has four slots for optional interfaces, all of which are compatible with Junger Audio’s existing D*AP series of audio processors. These include 3G/HD/SD SDI, MADI, Audinate DanteTM and many more. Additional interfaces will be available soon.

In conjunction with the new AIXpressor® hardware, Jünger Audio has also developed a new optical connection called tieLight® that can transmit up to 1152 audio channels in each direction. TieLight®, which has very low delay and compensated latency, is utilized for cascading multiple devices and for setting up larger systems that require several processors. It is an inherent part of the AIXpressor® and will be available as a PCIexpress interface card to be used in Jünger Audio’s upcoming line of servers.

“We are very excited about our new AIXpressor® audio processing platform and see this as a major development for both Jünger Audio and the wider broadcast industry,” Jünger Audio’s senior product manager Friedemann Kootz says. “With flexAI®, we can create new products independently from our hardware base and give our customers easy access to Jünger Audio’s renowned audio processing technology, which is already the mainstay of many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.”

For more information about AIXpressor® as well as Jünger Audio's established monitoring, codec and loudness management products, please visit NAB Booth C3039

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com