IHSE USA Products at InfoComm 2018

All-New Extension and Switching Solution for VR/AR Signals

At InfoComm 2018, IHSE will demonstrate an all-new, game-changing solution to extend and switch immersive reality signals over long distances using Draco KVM systems. The new solution addresses growing interest in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in a wide variety of pro AV market sectors; in corporate and education applications such as product design and prototyping; in situational training and advanced control environments; and in retail and leisure applications including cinemas, shops, and museums.

Extending the distance between source computers and users, and switching between VR/AR applications, are real challenges today. IHSE’s Draco KVM solutions allow high-performance computers for VR/AR systems, CAVEs, and large LED walls to be located at a remote distance of up to 80 kilometers via a fiber connection. This approach eliminates the need to locate expensive PC hardware equipment close to users or to purchase multiple high-performance computers. Redundancy options for mission-critical systems are also available.

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via RDP (remote desktop protocol) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Draco ultra — 495 Series

Built on IHSE’s proven Draco ultra series extender platform and utilizing the company’s Lici® technology, the new Draco 495 series extenders for HDMI 2.0 provides full-4K video distribution for UHD 2160p, 30-bit 4:4:4 signals. The Draco ultra 495 transmitter/receiver set extends 4K (4096x2160 or 3840x2160) video and USB HID peripherals from the host system up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber. Additionally they can be integrated as part of the Draco ultra series KVM switch fabric to share connections between HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort devices. The 495’s visually lossless technology delivers exceptional graphics and video playback performance with the computer centrally located in a machine room via a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. These extenders also support audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Also available are optional Draco vario add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS232. For a direct video access in the server room, the CPU (TX) includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, there is a local input on the CON unit (RX) to connect a locally connected source (switchable). For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization, and military command-and-control environments, the units can be installed in chassis assemblies for redundant power and redundant path distribution.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

