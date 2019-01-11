Daniel Gray Joins Deluxe Entertainment Services Group as Executive Vice President, Sales

Los Angeles, CA – January 11, 2019 – Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe), announced today the appointment of Daniel Gray to the company’s sales leadership as Executive Vice President (EVP), Sales. Gray’s appointment bolsters the company’s effort to bring its Hollywood quality products and services to more content owners and distributors worldwide. Based in Los Angeles, Gray will report to Brad Soroca, Deluxe’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Over the past few years, Deluxe has re-engineered its services and launched the cloud-based platform, Deluxe One, making its capabilities accessible to content owners and distributors of all sizes. As the demands for video content on all screens grows around the world, Deluxe is well situated to support the needs for mastering, localizing, and delivery anytime, anywhere.

“Deluxe has a long history of empowering its customers to be at the forefront of any major technological transformation in media and entertainment, and I’m excited to be a part of a company that is leading the industry’s next transition,” said Gray. “There’s tremendous opportunity to bring Deluxe’s value in content creation and global delivery to new customers and sectors. Deluxe is a key enabler of entertainment’s next transformation and I look forward to contributing to that transformation.”

Gray is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience as a successful leader in building and optimizing revenue-generating sales teams for various technology companies offering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), machine learning, cloud, customer relationship management and human capital management solutions. Before joining Deluxe, Gray served as Senior Vice President of Sales at The Hut Group. Prior to that, he served as Senior Director of US Enterprise Sales at Welocalize, as well as Principal of Business Development for Mechanical Turk, a business division of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Daniel’s extensive sales experience will be an invaluable resource for Deluxe as we build on our offerings and expand our cloud-based solution, Deluxe One, into new verticals,” said Bradley Soroca, CCO, Deluxe. “We look forward to leveraging his strong sales and business expertise as we continue bringing easier, more intuitive, and more customer-centric solutions to our clients.”

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.