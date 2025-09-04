Zixi Taps Sue Mitchell as Director of Account Management, EMEA

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi, a provider of video-delivery-over-IP technology, has named Sue Mitchell as director of account management, EMEA.

Mitchell will be tasked with supporting the company’s growth across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, working closely with customers to strengthen relationships and expand Zixi’s presence there, the company said.

A 25-year broadcast media technology veteran, Mitchell worked most recently at Synchronized, where she drove artificial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) adoption for major broadcasters and streamers. She has also held senior posts at Deluxe, Technicolor and Prime Focus.

“I’m genuinely excited to join Zixi,” Mitchell said. “It’s a privilege to work with an Emmy Award-winning team actively shaping the future of live streaming technology, under the leadership of Marc Aldrich. My goal is to develop lasting partnerships with our clients, enabling them to benefit from Zixi’s reliability, innovation and scalability in our fast-moving industry.”

Said Aldrich, Zixi’s CEO: “Sue brings the perfect mix of industry knowledge, commercial acumen and positive energy. She understands the challenges our customers face and has a proven track record of customer advocacy and delivering results. We’re delighted to have her on board.”

Zixi last month relaunched its Global Partner Program, which it describes as a strategic initative to strengthen technical integrations and accelerate go-to-market efforts across the media supply chain. Led by Vice President of Channel Sales and Partnerships Jonathan Low, the program features certification tracks, co-development resources and coordinated marketing support, Zixi said.

Zixi also struck a deal with French media distribution platform OKAST to power scalable free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel delivery to more than 80 platforms worldwide, the company said.