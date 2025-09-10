Paramount Names Dane Glasgow Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES—Paramount has announced that tech executive Dane Glasgow, who has extensive experience in consumer product development and management, digital platforms, and advanced technologies at companies like Meta and Google, will join the company as chief product officer.

"As we strive to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, bringing on a leader of Dane's caliber marks a pivotal step forward,” said David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation: “With a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving transformation through cutting-edge technology – from Meta, Google, eBay, and Microsoft to the successful companies he co-founded, Neoglyphic Entertainment and Positronic – Dane's expertise is exactly what we need to strengthen every aspect of our business. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited for the forward-thinking leadership and technological insight he brings, and we know that his broad impact will be felt companywide starting on day one."

In this new role, Glasgow, who will report directly to Ellison, will lead the Company's product vision and strategy, driving innovation across digital platforms, immersive storytelling, advertising, and AI-powered capabilities.

Paramount reported that with a proven track record leading large-scale technology initiatives and transforming complex ecosystems, he will play a pivotal role in helping to shape Paramount's long-term strategy in this area while strengthening its position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge, consumer-focused media and entertainment experiences.

In the new role, he will work closely with Paramount’s chief of direct-to-consumer, Cindy Holland.

"Entertainment and storytelling inspired my passion for technology from a very young age,” Glasgow said. “I am thrilled to become a part of Paramount, such an iconic company, which has been behind so many of the greatest stories told over the last century-plus. It's truly inspiring to join David, along with Cindy and the other members of the executive leadership team, who not only value technology but empower innovation at every level. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of entertainment – creating unforgettable experiences for audiences across all of Paramount's platforms and brands, enabling creatives to tell their best stories on what is an incredible canvas, and opening doors for talented individuals who share our vision to redefine the business through frontier technology. I cannot wait to get started!"