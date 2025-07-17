Imagine Communications Sharpens Focus on Sports, Live Events Market

DENVER—Imagine Communications has announced that it is deepening its commitment to the North American sports and live events market with investments in its product portfolio and in its staff.

As part of that effort, it has promoted of Jimbo Haneklau to vice president of sales, sports and live events and the hired of Sophee Mink to the newly established position of business solution associate, sports and live events.

“Expanding our dedicated team and leadership in the sports and live space allows us to be more intentional in how we serve this growing market, and these two appointments are a key part of that strategy,” said Kyle Luther, vice president, Americas sales, at Imagine Communications. “Jimbo’s wealth of knowledge and deep relationships across the industry position him to be a critical force in enhancing value for Imagine’s sports customers, and his promotion reflects both his proven track record and the strategic importance of this vertical."

"At the same time, Sophee brings fresh energy and a strong customer-first mindset to her new role," Luther added. "Her rapid growth within the company is a testament to her talent and drive, which have earned her the respect of colleagues across the organization. Together, Jimbo and Sophee will play a pivotal role in delivering meaningful value to our customers and partners across the industry.”

In the new role, Haneklau is tasked with leading Imagine’s go-to-market sports strategy for the U.S., building a high-performing sales team, and spearheading partnerships with leagues, networks, and venues. Haneklau began his career in broadcast technology with Imagine in 2019 and has since become a sought-after thought leader, taking the stage at industry events to discuss next-generation tech deployments with innovative sports organizations including the University of Texas, the University of Minnesota, and the Miami Heat.

Since joining Imagine as an inside sales specialist in 2024, Mink — a former NCAA Division 1 volleyball player — has quickly proved herself, playing a key role in driving client engagement and sales growth across the sports and house of worship (HOW) verticals, the company said.

In addition, the company highlighted investments in its sports and live events product line with improvements in its Selenio Network Processor and Magellan Control System.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To date, more than 4,500 SNP units have been delivered globally, powering over 140,000 video streams and 2 million audio streams worldwide.

The company also highlighted improvements to its playout solutions, including the Versio integrated platform, that provide the fast-turnaround playback capabilities. These enable live sports to be re-aired within seconds, with minimal manual intervention. The fully customizable HTML5 control surfaces simplify operations, allowing for all the necessary tools to be made front and center, while lesser-used tools take a back seat, the company added.

Recent product introductions have also been designed to push the boundaries of innovation in sports technology, the company said.

Those include Magellan AudioFlex, which provides mono-channel granularity for audio routing, allowing operators to take any channel from any signal and map it anywhere for seamless audio control even in complex IP workflows. In addition to preserving the control workflows familiar to engineers, this capability enhances live production by enabling fast, last-minute gameday adjustments.

With the integration of JPEG XS compression into SNP—a feature proven on the world stage during the 2024 Paris Games—Imagine also reported that it now offers a reliable and efficient way to move live video streams from venues to production hubs and into the cloud. This model provides a high-quality, low-latency signal path that supports full end-to-end HDR from shooting to production to distribution for streaming.